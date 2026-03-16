China launches world’s first robotics elderly care

Beijing E-Town has launched a smart elderly care robotics station, where robots are being introduced into real service settings to assist with the aging population. Described as the first of its kind in the world, the new facility in Ronghua subdistrict is designed to be a working neighbourhood care site.

It has been set up in an area with a clear aging profile. Ronghua has about 13,000 residents aged 60 and above, accounting for more than 20 percent of the population, with some communities reaching 35pc, according to Li Changfeng, Party secretary of the subdistrict’s working committee.

The four-story facility introduced more than 40 robotic products from 24 companies. It combines meal, rehabilitation, and adult day care services and even includes an age-friendly model home and a childcare area. The opening day drew crowds of residents keen to try the devices.

Wang Hongshuo, a therapist working with the intelligent therapy robot, said the machine had already served more than 10 elderly residents. He said it targets different parts of the body to help relieve muscle strain and improve circulation.

“The robot dog is the most interesting one here,” said Qin Cuiping, a 66-year-old resident who tried an outdoor robot dog obstacle course. “I think it helps improve hand-eye-brain coordination and may help slow cognitive decline.” She added that the robot cooking and food-delivery services on the first floor also made the experience more engaging.

The site is expected to receive more than 300 visits a day, said Zhang Wendong, the station’s manager. He said it would hold regular interactive events and gather feedback through community groups and suggestion boxes to ensure services are targeted and accessible.

Published in Dawn, March 16th, 2026