Century-old railway crossing bridge near Sohawa falls into disrepair

A century-old crossing bridge near Sohawa on the main track of Pakistan Railways between Lahore and Rawalpindi is in shambles.

Cracks in the supporting walls and crumbling wooden planks of the pathway are not only risking the lives of residents living across it but also pose a threat to rail traffic passing beneath.

The wooden planks expose the dilapidated condition of the mini flyover from beneath.

This bridge, located near Sohawa at Mile 1438, was constructed at the time of laying the railway track in this part of the subcontinent. Like many such mini bridges around localities, this bridge was also meant to provide a safe crossing facility to residents and farmers living in Zinda Shah Murad and other adjoining localities around Sohawa.

Cracked columns of the bridge reveal lack of maintenance by the railway authorities.

There were some other such bridges in the vicinity, and these have now been paved with concrete, while this bridge remains ‘stringed’ with old wooden planks that are breaking at several points, residents of the area said.

The well-paved entrance of the other small bridge near Sohawa serves as an example of the strength of construction carried out by the British.

A visit to the area revealed that the stony columns and foundations of this bridge on either side have developed cracks and gaps, while the wooden planks are quite shaky.

On the other hand, two other such bridges in the vicinity towards Sohawa railway station have already been paved with concrete and are well fortified and stable.

The loosely-attached planks are in need of repair for the safety of the public.

One linking Sohawa town was already built with stony fortifying walls at the time of construction during the British era, and later the wooden planks were replaced with a concrete pathway.

Shauket Ali, a resident of Zinda Peer Maddar, told Dawn that the passage of bikes and motor rickshaws for transporting families and children was only possible, while other heavy machines and tractors for farming had to be brought through remote roads. He said its shaky structure needed repair and the pathway required concrete work for the smooth passage of rickshaws and motorbikes.

Residents pointed out that they had been requesting the authorities of Pakistan Railways and the district government to take measures for its repair.

A street vendor travels over the wooden bridge on his motorcycle. — Photos by the writer

They regretted that the Railways authorities had summarily closed the bridge for residents, leaving school-going children, women and elderly people of the village stranded after the closure of this only right of way available to them.

Divisional Superintendent Rawalpindi Noor ud Din Dawar, when contacted by this reporter for his comments on the situation, said that the upkeep and repair of such crossings for adjoining localities was the responsibility of the district government and the Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA).

“The bridge has been closed due to its unsafe and deteriorated condition, which posed a serious risk to train operations. The responsibility for the repair and maintenance of this bridge rests with the concerned Highway Department. At present, Pakistan Railways does not have the necessary funds allocated for its rehabilitation.

“In the interest of ensuring safe train operations, the bridge will remain closed. However, once the required repair work is carried out by the district highway authorities or the district government, the bridge will be reopened for traffic. At this point in time it is infringing railway operations safety,” Mr Dawar added.

Residents further pointed out that they had also submitted applications to district authorities for the early repair of the bridge like others in the neighbourhood, but to no avail.

They said the pathway was not only a right of way for residents of surrounding villages but also a monument of the British era, reminding generations of the care taken for the passage of residents while laying the railway network in this part of the world a century ago.

They urged the chief minister of Punjab and the authorities of Pakistan Railways to approve funds for the rehabilitation, restoration and preservation of the bridge for the convenience of the public.

Published in Dawn, March 16th, 2026