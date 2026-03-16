Support facilities linked to US aircraft carrier Gerald Ford could be targeted, warn Iranian forces

Iranian forces have warned that support facilities linked to US aircraft carrier Gerald Ford could be targeted, Al Jazeera reports, citing Tasnim news agency.

According to Tasnim, a spokesperson for the Khatam al Anbiya Central Headquarters said: “The presence of the US aircraft carrier Gerald Ford in the Red Sea is considered a threat against the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

The spokesperson added that “the logistics and service centres for the aforementioned fleet in the Red Sea are considered a target of the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran.”