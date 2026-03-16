E-Paper | March 16, 2026

Support facilities linked to US aircraft carrier Gerald Ford could be targeted, warn Iranian forces

Published March 16, 2026 Updated March 16, 2026 02:16am
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Iranian forces have warned that support facilities linked to US aircraft carrier Gerald Ford could be targeted, Al Jazeera reports, citing Tasnim news agency.

According to Tasnim, a spokesperson for the Khatam al Anbiya Central Headquarters said: “The presence of the US aircraft carrier Gerald Ford in the Red Sea is considered a threat against the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

The spokesperson added that “the logistics and service centres for the aforementioned fleet in the Red Sea are considered a target of the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

Iran Israel War

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