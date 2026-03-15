THE GRAPEVINE

Move Over, Ranveer Singh

Actor Hammad Shoaib has been praised for his performances in several TV serials. However, he recently sparked discussions among his fans and colleagues due to his resemblance to Bollywood A-lister Ranveer Singh. In response, Hammad S said that, while Ranveer S is a great actor and a brilliant performer, he does not aspire to be like him, because he himself is talented enough and wants to carve his own individual identity. Fair enough. But hold on. Is Ranveer S a great actor? You lost us there…

Reel Boost

To boost Pakistan’s film industry, the Punjab Film Fund (established by the Government of Punjab and led by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb) has released the first tranche of 15 million rupees of a 30 million rupees production grant for filmmakers. As per the structural plan, the funds will be given in three stages to approved filmmakers: the first tranche (50 percent) will be given upon signing agreements; the second (30 percent) will be issued after principal photography and the first edit; the third (20 percent) will be released after censor certification and compliance submission. This is good news, especially since the fund was announced way back in 2023. Let’s hope cinema and not just filmmakers will benefit from the opportunity.

The Scarpetta Sisterhood

Hollywood heavyweights Nicole Kidman and Jamie Lee Curtis seem to be becoming close friends after portraying sisters in the Amazon Prime series Scarpetta. Mind you, it’s not just acting that’s strengthening the bond between them. Jamie LC says, “We are both the mothers of daughters. We share that we both have a respect and a professional appreciation for the fact that we get this life, that we get to do this job, and from that comes responsibility.” Meanwhile, Nicole K gushed, “I don’t think there’s anyone in this industry that does not bond with Jamie Lee. There’s nobody who doesn’t go, ‘Oh yeah, Jamie Lee Curtis — she’s one of my best friends.’ She’s capable of that.” Clearly, nothing compares to sisterhood.

Stereotypical Saheefa

Actress and model Saheefa Jabbar Khattak recently put out an over-the-top video of herself having a meltdown while driving. She was wiping tears and crying about people leaving negative reviews about her restaurants. For those not in the know, she recently opened two restaurants in Lahore and, during the launch of one of them, she posted on Instagram that she was looking for staff to run her business but that she prefers to hire Pakhtuns because they are “zubaan ke pakkay” [true to their word]. Not only that, she also said that she no longer trusts members of the Punjabi and Urdu-speaking communities. Talk about self-sabotage! Unsurprisingly, this comment received harsh criticism from netizens who claimed that she was projecting stereotypes and prejudice. We hope an apology is forthcoming.

Stranded in the UAE

The war in the Middle East is creating all sorts of difficulties for people from all walks of life, including showbiz celebs. As a sizeable number of Indian actresses live in Dubai (or go there often for a variety of reasons), Iran’s bombing of the UAE caused some of them to be stranded in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. For example, Nargis Fakhri, Sonal Chauhan and Esha Gupta were forced to stay on in the UAE due to the war. They expressed concern about the situation and, at the same time, praised the UAE government for taking care of people who were stuck at the airport. However, they did not comment on their own (Indian) government. Perhaps that’s because they didn’t have anything positive to say on that account?

Speaking Out

Several Hollywood stars are, as they should be, speaking out against the war that Israel and the US have initiated on Iran. Jane Fonda, John Cusack and Rosie O’Donnell are among them. Mark Ruffalo, who has been courageously outspoken about the genocide in Gaza, has also commented on the subject, referring to an article about Donald Trump’s adviser and son-in-law, Jared Kushner, pointing out, “He was sent to make sure we went to war.” Now that’s exactly how responsible artists around the world should behave. Wake up, Bollywood!

Published in Dawn, ICON, March 15th, 2026