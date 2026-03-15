E-Paper | March 15, 2026

Gas shortage

From the Newspaper Published March 15, 2026 Updated March 15, 2026 08:27am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

ONE of the most serious problems faced by the people of Karachi during Ramazan is the shortage of natural gas. For the last several years, this critical issue has been repeatedly neglected, causing enormous inconvenience to households.

Although the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) announces an official gas supply schedule for Ramazan each year, the gas pressure often remains extremely low even during the specified hours. In many areas, the supply at times stops completely, forcing the residents to rely on alternative arrangements, like the dangerous cylinders.

These alternatives are not only verys expensive, but also increase the risk of accidents and fire hazards. As a result, many families struggle to prepare meals for Sehr and Iftar. The announced supply timings are also inconvenient, particularly for households having children, elderly members and sick individuals.

Instead of spending the holy month in prayers and family gatherings, people are compelled to spend extra time and effort managing the mere chore of cooking. The irregular gas supply places both a financial and emotional burden on the people.

The authorities concerned must take immediate and practical steps to ensure an uninterrupted and adequate gas supply during Ramazan every year. Special arrangements should be made to maintain proper gas pressure during Sehr and Iftar so that people can observe the holy month with sue peace and dignity, not with stress.

Maryam Salman
Karachi

Published in Dawn, March 15th, 2026

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Battling hate
Updated 15 Mar, 2026

Battling hate

In the current scenario, geopolitical conflict, racial prejudice and religious bigotry all contribute to the threats Muslims face.
TB drugs shortage
15 Mar, 2026

TB drugs shortage

‘CRIMINAL negligence’ is the phrase that jumps to mind when one considers the disturbing consequences of the...
Chinese diplomacy
Updated 14 Mar, 2026

Chinese diplomacy

THERE are signs that China is taking a more active role in trying to resolve the issue of cross-border terrorism...
Fragile gains at risk
14 Mar, 2026

Fragile gains at risk

PAKISTAN is confronting an external shock stemming from the US-Israel war on Iran that few of the other affected...
Kidney disease
14 Mar, 2026

Kidney disease

ON World Kidney Day this past Thursday, the Pakistan Medical Association raised the alarm on Pakistan’s...
Delicate balance
Updated 13 Mar, 2026

Delicate balance

PAKISTAN has to maintain a delicate balance where the geopolitics of the US-Israeli aggression against Iran are...
Dawn News English
Subscribe