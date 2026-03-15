Gas shortage

ONE of the most serious problems faced by the people of Karachi during Ramazan is the shortage of natural gas. For the last several years, this critical issue has been repeatedly neglected, causing enormous inconvenience to households.

Although the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) announces an official gas supply schedule for Ramazan each year, the gas pressure often remains extremely low even during the specified hours. In many areas, the supply at times stops completely, forcing the residents to rely on alternative arrangements, like the dangerous cylinders.

These alternatives are not only verys expensive, but also increase the risk of accidents and fire hazards. As a result, many families struggle to prepare meals for Sehr and Iftar. The announced supply timings are also inconvenient, particularly for households having children, elderly members and sick individuals.

Instead of spending the holy month in prayers and family gatherings, people are compelled to spend extra time and effort managing the mere chore of cooking. The irregular gas supply places both a financial and emotional burden on the people.

The authorities concerned must take immediate and practical steps to ensure an uninterrupted and adequate gas supply during Ramazan every year. Special arrangements should be made to maintain proper gas pressure during Sehr and Iftar so that people can observe the holy month with sue peace and dignity, not with stress.

Maryam Salman

Karachi

Published in Dawn, March 15th, 2026