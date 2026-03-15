Balochistan Assembly refers Balochistan Public Service Commission amendment bill to standing body

QUETTA: The Balochistan Assembly on Saturday referred the Balochistan Public Service Commission (Amendment) Bill 2026 to the relevant standing committee for further consideration.

The bill was moved by PPP lawmaker Mir Ali Madad Jattak during a session presided over by Speaker Capt (retd) Abdul Khaliq Achakzai.

Engineer Zamrak Khan Achakzai of the Awami National Party suggested that the bill be referred to the relevant standing committee.

Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti supported the proposal, emphasising the importance of the Public Service Commission as a key institution responsible for recruiting future bureaucrats and government employees who implement policies formulated by the assembly.

ANP lawmaker raises concern over possible misuse of the law

He recalled that in 2013, during the Dr Abdul Malik Baloch’s government, the Public Service Commission was strengthened with significant contributions from Justice Kailash Nath Kohli.

Mr Bugti added that the commission must be guided by merit and integrity, and said Justice Kohli was an ideal person for the role.

The chief minister also highlighted the government’s focus on good governance, noting that a recent Special Branch report showed a reduction in cheating in Balochistan’s educational boards.

He said the passage of the law would send a strong message regarding merit-based recruitment.

Dr Abdul Malik Baloch expressed full support for the bill, describing BPSC Chairman Justice Kohli as an honest person and emphasising the need to ensure merit-based appointments for the younger generation preparing for the Public Service Commission exams.

Engineer Zamrak Achakzai said that while he had no objection to the bill itself, there were concerns that after changes in government or leadership the law could be misused in the future.

In response, the chief minister proposed including a provision for a one-time appointment of the chairman to prevent potential misuse.

The speaker informed the house that such an amendment could not be made during the current proceedings because the chairman’s appointment had been made through ordinance. Therefore, any amendment would need to be reviewed by the relevant committee.

Following consultation in the house, the Balochistan Public Service Commission (Amend­ment) Bill 2026 was referred to the standing committee for further consideration.

Published in Dawn, March 15th, 2026