Balochistan public bodies disclosed 48pc of required information: Fafen

ISLAMABAD: Public bodies in Balochistan proactively disclose an average of 48 per cent of the information required under the Balochistan Right to Information (BRTI) Act, 2021.

This was revealed in the latest transparency assessment report released by the Free and Fair Election Network (Fafen).

The assessment forms part of Fafen’s “Countering Disinformation through Information” campaign, which highlights the importance of proactive disclosures by public authorities in strengthening institutional transparency and countering mis- and disinformation.

Fafen reviewed 66 public bodies in Balochistan, including 39 secretariat departments, 12 attached departments, and 15 autonomous bodies, against the proactive disclosure requirements outlined in Section 5 of the BRTI Act. The law mandates the disclosure of nine categories of information and emphasises the publication of updated information in accessible formats, including online platforms.

Overall, autonomous bodies performed relatively better, disclosing an average of 59pc of the required information, followed by attached departments at 46pc, while secre­tariat departments lagged behind at 44pc.

Latest report reveals autonomous bodies performed best with 59pc disclosure, followed by attached depts at 46pc

Among the secretariat departments, the Agriculture and Cooperatives, Information, Planning and Development, and Urban Planning and Development Departments emerged as most transparent, each disclosing 70pc of the required information. Among attached departments, the Gwadar Develop­ment Authority and Provincial Disaster Management Authority led with 60pc compliance. Among autonomous bodies, the Balochistan Education and Endowment Fund and the University of Turbat disclosed 80pc of the required information.

Despite these high-performing public bodies, the assessment identified widespread gaps in compliance. A large number of public bodies disclosed only 40–50pc of the required information, while several others fell further behind, disclosing as little as 10–30pc.

Basic organisational information — such as functions, duties, and institutional structure — was the most commonly disclosed category, available on 98pc of public bodies’ websites. Legal frameworks governing operations were accessible on 80pc of the assessed websites, while 73pc disclosed information related to public services and service delivery conditions.

Only 21pc of public bodies published some budget-related information, including proposed or actual expenditures.

Published in Dawn, January 5th, 2026