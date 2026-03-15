E-Paper | March 15, 2026

Plot owners seek DHA takeover of Green Enclave-I for early development

Ikram Junaidi Published March 15, 2026 Updated March 15, 2026 08:27am
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ISLAMABAD: After a long wait of 17 years and getting disappointed, the allottees of Green Enclave-I have urged the Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) to transfer the project to the Defence Housing Authority (DHA) for the early infrastructure completion.

They maintained that FGEHA had earlier handed over its Park Road Housing Project to DHA for infrastructure development, while F-14 and F-15 sectors had been assigned to the National Logistics Cell (NLC).

According to the allottees, the FGEHA registered thousands of government employees for the housing scheme in 2009 on a first-come, first-served basis. After depositing the required registration fee under various categories of residential plots in 2016, the authority formally allotted plots to the members in Green Enclave-I and issued a schedule for payment of installments.

The allottees said they paid all installments, expecting that development work would be completed within a reasonable timeframe and possession of plots would follow soon afterward. However, years later, development work at the project site remains incomplete and the authority is yet to hand over possession of the plots.

Despite federal ombudsman’s direction to FGEHA three months ago, no progress made on project, say affected allottees

The matter reached the office of the federal ombudsman three months ago, which took notice of complaints regarding the prolonged delay. The ombudsman directed the housing authority to provide a clear and time-bound development schedule approved by the competent authority and inform the complainants accordingly. Despite this intervention, however, the situation on the ground has largely remained unchanged, leaving thousands of plot owners still waiting for infrastructure development to resume.

On March 9, a delegation of allottees again visited the ombudsman’s office to present their grievances and seek further intervention for resolution.

Tahir Mahmood, an allottee, said FGEHA had earlier handed over its Park Road Housing Project to DHA for infrastructure development, while sectors F-14 and F-15 had been assigned to the NLC.

“A practical solution would be to transfer the Green Enclave-I project to DHA for infrastructure development so that work could be completed without further delay,” he said. He added that DHA had a proven track record of completing housing projects efficiently, and if entrusted with Green Enclave-I, the long-delayed project could finally move toward completion, allowing thousands of families to realise their dream of building homes.

Another allottee, Fazal-i-Maula, a retired principal, said despite repeated attempts the allottees had been unable to meet the director general of FGEHA to present their concerns. He alleged that officials repeatedly promised to arrange a meeting “next week,” but it has yet to take place.

Mushtaq Ahmed, a teacher and an allottee, added that several registered members had already passed away while waiting for possession of their plots, while many others were now in the later stages of their lives and still unable to see their dream of building a home fulfilled.

The allottees appealed to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to intervene and ensure the early completion of the project and handing over of possession, so that thousands of government employees who invested their life savings can finally build homes for their families.

Published in Dawn, March 15th, 2026

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Ikram Junaidi is a staff correspondent for Dawn with over 25 years of experience. He covers national politics, particularly opposition parties, as well as public health issues.

Ikram Junaidi

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