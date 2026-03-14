E-Paper | March 14, 2026

Whoever controls Kharg Island controls the destiny of this war: US senator

Published March 14, 2026 Updated March 14, 2026 09:35pm
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United States Senator Lindsey Graham has lauded the US strikes on Kharg Island as a “necessary, bold and … highly effective action”.

“This will help shorten the war. Seldom in warfare does an enemy provide you a single target like Kharg Island that could dramatically alter the outcome of the conflict,” Graham writes on X.

The senator adds that if Tehran loses control of the island, or is unable to operate its oil infrastructure, Iran’s economy will be “annihilated”.

“He who controls Kharg Island, controls the destiny of this war,” Graham adds.

Iran Israel War

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