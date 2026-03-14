Seven Lakki policemen martyred in IED attack

• Police party on routine patrol targeted on Shahdikhel-Mastikhel road

• President, PM condemn attack, reaffirm resolve against terrorism

LAKKI MARWAT: Seven policemen, including a station house officer (SHO), were martyred in an improvised explosive device (IED) attack on a police vehicle in the Bettani subdivision of Lakki Marwat district on Friday.

A police official said a squad from the Shadikhel police station was on routine patrol when terrorists targeted their vehicle with an IED planted along the Shahdikhel-Mastikhel road.

As a result, seven policemen, including the SHO and six constables, lost their lives in the explosion, while another policeman was seriously wounded.

The bodies and the injured policeman were shifted to a hospital. The wounded officer was later referred to a hospital in Bannu for further treatment.

The martyred officials were identified as SHO Saddar Azam and constables Shah Behram, Shah Khalid, Haji Muhammad, Gulzada, Naamdar and Sakhizada.

A large police contingent reached the site and launched a search operation to trace those responsible for the attack.

Funeral prayers for the seven policemen were offered with full official honours at the Police Lines in the District Headquarters Complex in Tajazai.

District Police Officer Nazir Khan, SP Investigation Murad Khan, police and district administration officials and colleagues and relatives of the martyred personnel attended the funeral.

A police contingent presented a final salute to the fallen officers, while officials laid floral wreaths on their coffins. Special prayers were offered for the elevation of the ranks of the martyrs and patience for their families.

President, PM condemn attack

President Asif Ali Zardari condemned the attack in a statement issued by the Presidency and prayed for the martyrs.

He also wished a speedy recovery to the injured and said the state’s resolve to eliminate terrorism rem­ained “unwavering”.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also strongly condemned the attack, expressing deep sorrow over the martyrdom of the SHO and other policemen.

He prayed for the elevation of the ranks of the martyrs and for patience and strength for the bereaved families and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

The prime minister said the sacrifices of police personnel and security forces in the fight against terrorism would not be allowed to go in vain and reiterated the government’s resolve to eradicate terrorism from the country.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has witnessed a rise in terrorist attacks over the past year. According to the Annual Security Report 2025 by the Centre for Research and Security Studies (CRSS), fatalities in the province increased from 1,620 in 2024 to 2,331 in 2025.

The report noted an increase of 711 deaths, accounting for over 82 per cent of the national rise in fatalities and marking a nearly 44pc year-on-year surge in violence in the province.

Last month, nine police personnel, including a deputy superintendent of police (DSP), were martyred in separate terrorist attacks in Punjab’s Bhakkar district and in KP’s Kohat and Wana areas. Days earlier, three Federal Constabulary personnel were also martyred in a terrorist attack in Karak.

Published in Dawn, March 14th, 2026