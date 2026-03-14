Empowered minds change nations

As a youth born only a few decades ago in the 20th century, I write to convey that I read Dawn Young World fairly regularly.

While the features in general are often interesting, the letters in the Mailbox section, verses in Poets’ Corner and drawings in Art Corner in particular enable one to frequently realise the exceptional range of talent, thoughtful intelligence and creativity of Pakistani children.

And when adults like Ambreen Arshad insightfully advise the youth in her reflection titled “Empowered minds change nations,” published on March 7, 2026, on the eve of International Women’s Day on March 8, the weekly attention given to our gifted and charming children becomes especially apt and motivating.

Her stress on the crucial value of obtaining optimal benefits from education as a lifelong asset is always worth remembering and acting upon.

Senator (r) Javed Jabbar,

Karachi

Everything hurt and yet nothing hurts

This is with reference to the story “Everything hurt and yet nothing hurts” by Zainab Sultan (YW, January 10).

It was a thought-provoking story. Very imaginatively the writer placed the reader inside the mind of someone trapped in a coma.

The descriptions of fear, helplessness and silence in that situation were very vivid and clearly conveyed the desperation felt by the person. At the same time, memories of ordinary moments, like playing with friends, drinking tea or spending time with family, showed how precious everyday life really is.

What made the story more meaningful was its reminder that we often take our senses and simple experiences for granted. No doubt the story encouraged gratitude for life.

Danish Ahmed,

Quetta

Small changes, real growth

This is with reference to the article “Small changes, real growth” by Sania Asif (YW, January 3).

The article gave a realistic message to young readers who often feel pressured to make big resolutions at the start of a new year.

It showed that real growth usually happens through small habits, rather than dramatic changes that people often pledge to make publicly, but hardly ever do so.

The examples of studying again after failure, choosing kindness and avoiding unhealthy comparisons on social media made the piece relatable for teenagers.

Ali Raza,

Lahore

Published in Dawn, Young World, March 14th, 2026