Al-Quds Day observed to express solidarity with Palestine, Iran

ISLAMABAD/RAWALPINDI: Al-Quds Day was observed in the twin cities and Taxila with rallies and processions held in solidarity with the people of Palestine and Iran on Friday.

The Al-Quds procession is usually held on the last Friday of Ramazan. However, with the likelihood of Eidul Fitr falling on Friday, March 20, the global protest against the continued occupation of Al-Quds by Israel was observed on Friday.

The main procession of Rawalpindi and Islamabad was taken out from Markazi Imambarghah G-6/2 towards D-Chowk. However, the ICT administration directed the organisers that they would be allowed to proceed only halfway to China Chowk.

To avert any movement of protesters towards the Red Zone or the offices of sensitive departments, extraordinary preventive measures were taken by the ICT administration.

The rally was organised under the auspices of Majlis Wahdat-i-Muslimeen (MWM), Imamia Students Organisation (ISO), Shia Ulema Council Pakistan (SUC) and Tehreek-i-Bedari Ummat-i-Mustafa.

Leader of the opposition in the Senate and chief of MWM, Senator Allama Nasir Abbas, made a fiery speech and said that Palestine would be freed from the Zionists and that International Quds Day was observed to express solidarity with the oppressed Palestinians.

“Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei gave his life for the dignity of the Islamic Ummah, the voice of the oppressed Palestinians and the liberation of Jerusalem. Only Iran was practically standing with the Palestinian people, and it was facing the wrath of the military might of the oppressors for supporting the Palestinian cause,” Senator Nasir Abbas said.

He added that those who support Trump or Netanyahu are complicit in violating international human rights.

“Sooner or later Jerusalem will be liberated and the end of Israel and America is very near,” the MWM chief said amid cheers and slogans against the US and Israel.

Meanwhile, Al-Quds Day was also observed in the garrison city where a rally was taken out on Murree Road, and participants expressed solidarity with oppressed Palestinians and the people of Iran.

Under the auspices of Tehreek Nifaz-e-Fiqa Jaffariya (TNFJ) Rawalpindi, a protest rally was organised from Imambargah Ashiq Hussain, Teli Mohalla, led by prominent Sunni and Shia scholars and elders. The rally marched to Committee Chowk on Murree Road, where it turned into a large protest gathering. Participants carried banners, placards and raised slogans against Israel and the United States.

The rally was led by Central Senior Vice President TNFJ Bawa Syed Farzand Ali Shah Kazmi, Regional President Allama Syed Shabeeh-ul-Hasan Kazmi, Central Convener Shaukat Abbas Jafri, Makhdoom Syed Tufail Sabzwari, District President Malik Fakhar Ali Khan and others.

Addressing the demonstrators, religious scholars expressed the concern that attacks on Iran and the killing of innocent Muslims in Palestine and Kashmir were being met with criminal silence and indifference by Muslim rulers and international institutions.

They warned that if these issues were not addressed, the consequences could affect everyone.

Meanwhile, a protest rally was organised in Attock under the banner of the Muhafize-e-Quds Committee to express solidarity with the people of Palestine and raise a voice for the protection of Al-Quds.

The rally started from Imambargah Hussainia Kamilpur Syedan and witnessed the participation of a large number of women, children, elders and youth. Participants chanted slogans against the United States and Israel during the procession.

The rally was led by President of Shia Ulema Council Pakistan Attock chapter Syed Waqar Hussain Naqvi and former president of Lahore High Court Bar Association Rawalpindi Bench Sheikh Ahsanuddin, along with religious scholars including Syed Niaz Hussain Haideri, Mujahid Hussain Naqvi and Zakir Syed Jawad Haider Naqvi.

Rallies held across Gilgit-Baltistan

Similarly, Al-Quds Day rallies were held across Gilgit-Baltistan on Friday to condemn Israel’s atrocities against Palestinians and express solidarity with the people of Iran. Rallies were held in Gilgit, Skardu, Hunza, Nagar, Shigar, Kharmang, Astore and Ghanche, where thousands of people from all walks of life and various sects participated.

Security arrangements were made, with police, GB Scouts, Rangers and FC deployed on roads. The rally routes were sealed, and checking at entry and exit points was enhanced. The rallies were taken out after Friday prayers, passing through various routes before culminating peacefully. Protesters were holding pictures of Ayatollah Khamenei.

Participants in the rallies chanted slogans against the United States and Israel and urged the United Nations to stop Israeli atrocities.

— Amjad Iqbal and Jamil Nagri also contributed to the story from Taxila & Gilgit

Published in Dawn, March 14th, 2026