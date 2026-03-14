E-Paper | March 14, 2026

Crackdown on sale of adulterated milk planned in Karachi

Dawn Report Published March 14, 2026 Updated March 14, 2026 09:04am
A worker pours milk into a large tub for cooling at a dairy farm in Karachi. — White Star/File
A worker pours milk into a large tub for cooling at a dairy farm in Karachi. — White Star/File
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KARACHI: The city administration has decided to launch a crackdown on the sale of adulterated milk in collaboration with the Sindh Food Authority (SFA).

The decision was made during a meeting chaired by Karachi Commissioner Syed Hassan Naqvi with deputy commissioners and SFA officials.

Various officials presented their findings on milk quality complaints, revealing that samples from different districts were found to be adulterated. The meeting emphasised prioritising efforts to curb the sale of milk violating health standards.

It was decided that deputy commissioners of Malir, East, and Keamari districts will launch a campaign with the food authority to check milk quality, establish testing laboratories, and deploy active food safety teams. These teams will test for water adulteration and harmful substances like detergent, urea, and formalin.

The commissioner directed the DCs to form special mobile teams for checks and set up pickets.

The meeting also reviewed complaints about the sale of unhealthy milk in Lea Market, directing the South DC to take priority measures to prevent this. It was decided to establish a laboratory for regular milk quality checks in Lea Market.

Published in Dawn, March 14th, 2026

Pakistan

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