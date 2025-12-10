Food authority discards 1,000 litres of adulterated milk

RAWALPINDI: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Tuesday sealed 20 milk shops in different parts of the garrison city over selling adulterated milk to people while destroyed 1,000 litres of milk, and imposed fine worth Rs434,000 on shopkeepers.

According to spokesman, the PFA has taken major action against the milk adulteration network in Rawalpindi, sealing several milk shops and seizing a large quantity of adulterated milk.

He stated that 20 milk shops were closed on the spot during raids in different areas of the city, including Holy Family Road, Murree Road, Gujjar Khan, Sadiqabad and Adiala Road.

He said that the milk samples obtained from all the shops were found low standard and adulterated milk.

He said that dry powder, salt and water were being adulterated in the milk, which poses a serious threat to the health of consumers.

During the operation, the authorities destroyed more than 1,000 litres of adulterated milk, while a fine of Rs434,000 was also imposed on the shopkeepers concerned for violating food laws.

He emphasised that the sampling process of milk shops has been further intensified to improve the quality of milk and eliminate adulteration across the province.

The Punjab Food Authority has appealed to citizens to immediately report any complaints of adulteration or suspicious activity to helpline 1223, so that timely action can be taken against the involved elements.

Published in Dawn, December 10th, 2025