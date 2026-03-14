‘Gul Plaza Bazaar’ opens at Expo Centre

KARACHI: Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, along with Home Minister Zia Lanjar, has formally inaugurated the Gul Plaza Bazaar at Expo Centre.

Speaking to the media, Mr Memon said that temporary stalls had been set up in collaboration with the federal and Sindh governments for shopkeepers affected by the Gul Plaza tragedy.

He said efforts will be made to rehabilitate their shops by the next Eid.

He added that the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) had always been a pillar for traders, and it also assisted the victims of the Timber Market incident.

The Sindh government has provided full support to the Gul Plaza victims and continues to ensure the safety of the business community and ordinary citizens, despite negative propaganda, he added.

Speaking on the occasion, KCCI leader Zubair Motiwala expressed gratitude to the Sindh government and the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan for waiving the charges for traders to set up temporary stalls at Expo Centre.

He stated that the affected traders will get the same space again in Gul Plaza after reconstruction.

Published in Dawn, March 14th, 2026