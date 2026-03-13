In ‘restricted meeting’ with Saudi crown prince, PM Shehbaz assures him of Pakistan’s ‘full solidarity, support’

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a “restricted meeting” with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Thursday, PM’s spokesperson for foreign media Mosharraf Zaidi has said in a post on X after the premier landed in Jeddah.

The statement says the premier expressed Pakistan’s “full solidarity and support” for Saudi Arabia “in these challenging times”, and agreed to work together for regional peace and stability.

The statement shared by Zaidi said Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Asim Munir were also present on the occasion.

