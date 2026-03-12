Balochistan ministers, aides to forego two months’ salaries

QUETTA: Amid the prevailing global and regional situation, a special meeting of the Balochistan cabinet on Wednesday decided that all provincial ministers, advisers and parliamentary secretaries will forgo two months of their salaries as part of austerity measures aimed at reducing government expenditures and conserving fuel.

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti and attended by Gove­rnor Sheikh Jaffar Khan Mandokhail, the speaker of the provincial assembly and parliamentary leaders of coalition parties.

It was decided that the provincial government would immediately implement an enhanced austerity campaign to ensure the efficient utilisation of financial resources.

The cabinet was informed that the salaries of all members of the provincial assembly would be reduced by 25 per cent on a voluntary basis.

MPAs to take 25pc voluntary cut; four-day work week, work-from-home policy introduced for govt offices

Similarly, government officers in Grade 20 and above with salaries exceeding Rs300,000 will voluntarily contribute two days’ salary.

However, employees serving in the health and education sectors have been exempted from this salary reduction.

The cabinet also introduced new gui­delines regarding official meetings and events. Most government meetings will now be conducted through video links or online platforms to minimise unnecessary travel and related expenditures.

Furthermore, official dinners will not be allowed except for foreign delegations. Seminars and training programmes will require prior approval from the relevant departments and will only be held in government facilities such as official auditoriums.

Working arrangements

The cabinet also approved changes in official working arrangements. Govern­ment offices across the province will observe a four-day work week, except for banking institutions and essential services. In addition, 50pc of the staff will work from home on a rotational basis.

The government has also advised the private sector to consider adopting similar measures, including a four-day work week and work-from-home arrangements for half of their workforce.

The cabinet further announced spring holidays in all schools, colleges and universities across the province until March 23.

However, it clarified that examinations would continue according to their previously scheduled timetable and not be affected by the holidays.

The meeting also set certain guidelines regarding social gatherings and public events. Wedding ceremonies will be limited to a maximum of 200 guests, and only a single dish will be allowed to be served.

Similarly, motorists have been advised to maintain speeds between 65 and 80 kilometres per hour on highways in order to minimise fuel consumption.

Published in Dawn, March 12th, 2026