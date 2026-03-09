PM Shehbaz announces austerity measures to brace for economic impact of Middle East war

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday announced a host of austerity measures to conserve fuel in view of the global fuel crisis triggered by the US-Israel war on Iran.

PM Shehbaz said that due to the situation, the global price of oil had jumped to more than $100 per barrel and that Pakistan depended on oil and gas coming from the Gulf.

“We tried to take the middle road so that the burden on you is less,” he said, adding that inflation had fallen, the rupee was stable and electricity prices had also fallen. He assured the nation that the government would try its best to burden the people as little as possible.

Giving details, he said that for the next two months, the fuel allowance of official vehicles would be cut by 50 per cent. However, ambulances were not included in this.

The premier added that for the next two months, 60pc of all government vehicles would be stopped and that for the next two months, the federal cabinet would forgo its salary.

He further said that the salary of parliamentarians would be cut by 50pc, and two days’ salary of BS-20 government officials, who earned more than Rs300,000, would be used for the people.

The premier further said that the expenses of government departments would also be reduced by 20pc and there would be a ban on purchasing vehicles, furniture and air conditioners for government departments.

Further, a ban has been imposed on foreign trips by ministers, advisers and government officials “apart from those that are essential for the country’s interests”.

