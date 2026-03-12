E-Paper | March 12, 2026

Court yet to receive written order halting Mines Act: Raisani

Saleem Shahid Published March 12, 2026 Updated March 12, 2026 08:52am
Former senator Lashkari Raisani. — File photo
Former senator Lashkari Raisani. — File photo
comments
Whatsapp Channel

QUETTA: Senior politician Nawabzada Lashkari Raisani has said that although the Balochistan chief minister announced in a joint press conference with the opposition leader that implementation of the Mines and Minerals Act had been halted through an executive order, a written copy of the order has still not been presented to the court even at the third hearing on the matter.

He made these remarks on Wednesday while speaking to the media outside the Balochistan High Court, along with Barrister Mohammad Iqbal Kakar, Advocate Mohammad Riaz Ahmed, Advocate Syed Nazir Agha and others, after the hearing of a petition challenging the Act.

Criticises ‘secretive’ passage of the law and its ‘swift’ implementation after governor’s approval

Mr Raisani expressed gratitude to his legal team, lawyers and supporters, noting that they appear in large numbers at every hearing.

He criticised the law, saying it was quietly passed in the Balochistan Assembly and immediately implemented in the province after the governor’s approval. He added that the suspicious and secretive process suggested that the province’s resources and the future of coming generations were being compromised, prompting their protest and opposition.

On the role of opposition parties, he said a multi-party conference had been convened in the provincial assembly building to review the Act, and a resolution was passed to re-examine it. However, subsequent engagement with political parties represented in the assembly had met with continued silence, leaving the court and the public as the only recourse. He also asserted that no law conflicting with the Constitution would be accepted.

Barrister Iqbal Kakar said the petition seeks to place on record and make public the executive order mentioned by the chief minister.

During the hearing, the advocate general informed the court that the order exists on a phone but is not available in written form and requested more time. The court granted the request and adjourned the hearing until after Eid holidays.

Published in Dawn, March 12th, 2026

Pakistan

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Collective security
12 Mar, 2026

Collective security

ERASING previously defined ‘red lines’, the brutal US-Israeli war on Iran has brought regional states face to...
Spectrum leap
12 Mar, 2026

Spectrum leap

THE sale of 480 MHz of fifth-generation telecom spectrum for $507m is a major milestone in Pakistan’s digital...
Toxic fallout
12 Mar, 2026

Toxic fallout

WARS can leave environmental scars that remain long after the fighting is over. The strikes on Iran’s oil...
Token austerity
Updated 11 Mar, 2026

Token austerity

The ‘austerity’ measures are a ritualistic response to public anger rather than a sincere attempt to reform state spending.
Lebanon on fire
11 Mar, 2026

Lebanon on fire

WHILE the entire Gulf region has become an active warzone, repercussions of this conflict have spread to the...
Canine crisis
11 Mar, 2026

Canine crisis

KARACHI’S stray dog crisis requires urgent attention. Feral canines can cause serious and lasting physical and...
Dawn News English
Subscribe