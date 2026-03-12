E-Paper | March 12, 2026

Lahore Bar Association announces strike against four-day court work

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published March 12, 2026 Updated March 12, 2026 09:50am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

LAHORE: The Lahore Bar Association (LBA) has announced a complete strike and a general house meeting on Thursday (today) to protest four-day work in courts as part of austerity measures amid the Middle East crisis following the US-Israel war on Iran.

In a press release issued by the LBA secretary, the lawyers’ body expressed strong reservations regarding the notifications by the Supreme Court and the Lahore High Court regarding ‘austerity measures.’

The bar argues that declaring Friday and Saturday holiday will lead to significant delays in case disposals, causing further backlog for cases already pending for years and resulting in “economic exploitation” of both litigants and lawyers.

The bar also condemned the 26th and 27th constitutional amendments and ‘illegal and unconstitutional’ amendments to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Act 2026, specifically citing the extension of the chairman’s tenure.

It also condemned US-Israel aggression and violence against Iran.

The general house meeting is scheduled for 11:30am on Thursday at Aiwan-i-Adl.

The LBA has directed all members to boycott court proceedings completely as a mark of protest against, what they describe, a threat to the democratic process.

Published in Dawn, March 12th, 2026

Pakistan

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Collective security
Updated 12 Mar, 2026

Collective security

ERASING previously defined ‘red lines’, the brutal US-Israeli war on Iran has brought regional states face to...
Spectrum leap
12 Mar, 2026

Spectrum leap

THE sale of 480 MHz of fifth-generation telecom spectrum for $507m is a major milestone in Pakistan’s digital...
Toxic fallout
12 Mar, 2026

Toxic fallout

WARS can leave environmental scars that remain long after the fighting is over. The strikes on Iran’s oil...
Token austerity
Updated 11 Mar, 2026

Token austerity

The ‘austerity’ measures are a ritualistic response to public anger rather than a sincere attempt to reform state spending.
Lebanon on fire
11 Mar, 2026

Lebanon on fire

WHILE the entire Gulf region has become an active warzone, repercussions of this conflict have spread to the...
Canine crisis
11 Mar, 2026

Canine crisis

KARACHI’S stray dog crisis requires urgent attention. Feral canines can cause serious and lasting physical and...
Dawn News English
Subscribe