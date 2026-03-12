E-Paper | March 12, 2026

PU signs MoU for marketing of hybrid rice seed

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published March 12, 2026 Updated March 12, 2026 06:24am
LAHORE: The Punjab University has signed an agreement with Pesticon Seeds for the commercialisation of hybrid rice seed developed in collaboration with Wuhan University, China.

The new hybrid rice variety ‘PU-786’ is expected to increase rice production to 140 maunds per acre, nearly three times the current yield, which could bring about a major transformation to rice exports.

This is the first Honglian-type hybrid rice developed in Pakistan. Scientists from PU and Wuhan University jointly developed this new hybrid rice variety.

In this regard, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signing ceremony was held at the VC’s Office between the PU department of plant breeding and genetics and Pesticon Seeds.

On this occasion, PU Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood, Pesticon Group Chief Executive Officer Muhammad Shahid, Faculty of Agricultural Sciences Dean Prof Dr Tehmina Anjum, Department of Plant Breeding and Genetics Chairman Prof Dr Muhammad Ashfaq, Dr Muhammad Ali Klasra and others were present.

Under the agreement, the company will receive the exclusive rights to market and sell the hybrid rice variety PU-786 in Pakistan. The company will also be responsible for the marketing of the rice variety. PU will receive royalties based on sales.

Pesticon Seeds will also handle all regulatory approvals and seed certification processes.

The agreement will enable the commercialisation of the variety developed through the joint research of PU and Wuhan University, China.

Prof Ashfaq said the new rice variety was successfully tested in different cities across all four provinces of Pakistan.

He said the hybrid rice is the result of 10 years of research and experimentation and has been registered under the name PU-786.

He added that the new hybrid rice has resistance against bacterial diseases, as well as tolerance to extreme heat and harmful pests.

He stated that the new variety will significantly increase rice production at the national level.

PU Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof Mahmood said this is the first agreement under Punjab University’s research innovation and commercialisation (RIC) initiative.

PU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Ali Shah described the new hybrid rice as a revolution for Pakistan’s agricultural sector.

He said the project would further promote joint research initiatives between universities in Pakistan and China.

He also noted that the rice could prove beneficial for citizens in terms of nutrition and emphasised that three-time higher yield per acre will benefit farmers, and the newly approved hybrid rice will increase Pakistan’s rice exports worldwide.

He added that the fundamental role of universities is to contribute to national, industrial, and economic development.

PU Prof Ashfaq and Dr Klasra were part of the research team while Prof Renshan Zhu, Dr Xianting Wu, Mr Xu and others from Wuhan University, China, also participated in the research project.

After completion of technical procedures, the Pakistan Agricultural Research Council approved the new hybrid rice variety.

