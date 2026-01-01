E-Paper | July 14, 2026

Sibi hand grenade attack leaves 1 dead, 5 wounded: police

Ismail SasoliAbdullah Zehri Published
Bystanders and security personnel gather at the site of a hand grenade attack in Sibi on January 1. — Photo by Ismail Sasoli
Bystanders and security personnel gather at the site of a hand grenade attack in Sibi on January 1. — Photo by Ismail Sasoli
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An explosion near Chenak Chowk in Balochistan’s Sibi district on Thursday killed one person and injured five others, according to a police official.

Station House Officer (SHO) Ghulam Ali Abro, posted in Sibi, told Dawn that the incident was a grenade attack which occurred at 7:05pm.

“One person expired and five others were injured,” the SHO said. “Security forces and Edhi ambulances arrived on the scene as soon as they received reports about the incident.”

He further told reporters at the site of the attack that six injured people were transported to a hospital, with one of them succumbing to their injuries on the way.

Meanwhile, Sibi region Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Barkat Khosa told Dawn that the injured were moved to the Teaching Hospital, while the body of the deceased was handed over to his heirs.

“Police have tightened security in the area, and further investigation is underway,” DIG Khosa said.

Last month, an eight-year-old child was killed and five other members of a family, including two women, were injured when a grenade exploded inside a house in the Wadh area of Balochistan’s Khuzdar district.

Police said two families from Sindh’s Kashmore district were in the house when unidentified assailants hurled a hand grenade into the courtyard. It exploded, killing the child on the spot.

Pakistan has witnessed an uptick in terror activities, especially in KP and Balochistan, after the TTP ended its ceasefire with the government in November 2022.

With an almost 34pc surge in overall violence, 2025 was recorded as the most violent year for Pakistan in a decade, a report from the Islamabad-based Centre for Research and Security Studies (CRSS) think tank stated.

The country has suffered a sustained escalation in violence for five consecutive years since 2021, coinciding with the Taliban’s return to power in Afghanistan; with terrorist violence-linked fatalities among civilians and security officials rising almost 38 per cent in 2021, over 15pc in 2022, 56pc in 2023, nearly 67pc in 2024 and 34pc in 2025.

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Pakistan

Abdullah Zehri is a Balochistan-based reporter for Dawn News (TV) with more than fifteen years of experience. His reporting focuses on crime, political affairs, the Balochistan Assembly and regional politics. He can be found on X at @AbdullahZehri.

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Nadeem Shah USA
Jan 02, 2026 02:51am
really need to de-weaponize society seriously. There's a lot of arms ammunition being smuggled in from Afghanistan. We need serious efforts to reduce the his menace.
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