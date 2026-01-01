Sibi hand grenade attack leaves 1 dead, 5 wounded: police

An explosion near Chenak Chowk in Balochistan’s Sibi district on Thursday killed one person and injured five others, according to a police official.

Station House Officer (SHO) Ghulam Ali Abro, posted in Sibi, told Dawn that the incident was a grenade attack which occurred at 7:05pm.

“One person expired and five others were injured,” the SHO said. “Security forces and Edhi ambulances arrived on the scene as soon as they received reports about the incident.”

He further told reporters at the site of the attack that six injured people were transported to a hospital, with one of them succumbing to their injuries on the way.

Meanwhile, Sibi region Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Barkat Khosa told Dawn that the injured were moved to the Teaching Hospital, while the body of the deceased was handed over to his heirs.

“Police have tightened security in the area, and further investigation is underway,” DIG Khosa said.

Last month, an eight-year-old child was killed and five other members of a family, including two women, were injured when a grenade exploded inside a house in the Wadh area of Balochistan’s Khuzdar district.

Police said two families from Sindh’s Kashmore district were in the house when unidentified assailants hurled a hand grenade into the courtyard. It exploded, killing the child on the spot.

Pakistan has witnessed an uptick in terror activities, especially in KP and Balochistan, after the TTP ended its ceasefire with the government in November 2022.

With an almost 34pc surge in overall violence, 2025 was recorded as the most violent year for Pakistan in a decade, a report from the Islamabad-based Centre for Research and Security Studies (CRSS) think tank stated.