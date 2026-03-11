E-Paper | March 11, 2026

Govt to table SOE bills for IMF compliance

Khaleeq Kiani Published March 11, 2026 Updated March 11, 2026 08:06am
The seal for the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is seen in Washington DC, US. — AFP/File
The seal for the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is seen in Washington DC, US. — AFP/File
comments
Whatsapp Channel

ISLAMABAD: At the last leg of talks, Pakistan has been compelled to introduce a series of bills to the parliament for bringing more than a dozen major State-Owned Entities (SOEs) under the coverage of standard statutory, fiduciary and governance compliance to meet deadlines and conclude a successful review with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

At least two different sets of legislation would be presented to the National Assembly within days to meet a previously repeatedly missed structural benchmark with the IMF that has been reset for compliance by the end of the current month. Talks are expected to conclude on Wednesday.

Informed sources told Dawn that the authorities reported to an IMF mission that the austerity measures announced by the prime minister to address economic challenges caused by supply chain disruptions in the region would initially negatively affect revenue collection, already facing shortfalls, but would lead to positive outcomes with a delayed inflationary impact.

The net revenue impact would be positive. Coupled with the Federal Board of Revenue’s (FBR) enhanced recoveries from litigation and enforcement, there would be no need for further downward revision of the already slashed target.

Aims to meet structural benchmark by end of this month

The FBR is expected to meet the revised target, and even if there is a further slippage, it would be minimal. FBR Chairman Rashid Mehmood Langrial reportedly told the mission that there are reservations not only for the current year but also for next year’s target setting and revenue measures, especially if the government intends to reduce the tax burden on overburdened sectors.

These sources said that the power sector generally performed well in recoveries and circular debt management, but its sustainability remains questionable as some companies recovered more than 100pc of their billed amounts, perhaps indicating previous recoveries, which may not occur in the future.

Referring back to SOEs related legislation, sources said both legislations have been finalised with the active scrutiny of the IMF and its partner development multilaterals, which generally require independent boards and the withdrawal of government powers relating to the finances of these major SOEs, with minimal political interference.

One set of legislation pertains to major profitable SOEs under the so-called Pakistan Sovereign Wealth Fund (PSWF), mostly blue chips on the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), including OGDCL, Pakistan Petroleum, Mari Petroleum, National Bank, Pakistan Development Fund, Govt Holdings Limited, and Neelum-Jhelum Hydropower project.

All these entities previously complied with the statutory standards and regulations of the SECP but were exempted after being included in the PSWF for intended investments from the UAE. The investments did not materialise, but their governance and statutory requirements remained obscure despite some of them being listed abroad and domestically, raising concerns from the IMF.

Another set of legislation covering separate entities such as Pakistan Broadcasting, National Shipping, Pakistan Post, and Pakistan Television, etc., is required to ensure their statutory reporting, similar to other corporate entities and governance standards, including a majority board of directors.

An IMF review mission, led by Ms Iva Petrova, has been engaging with Pakistani authorities since Feb 25 for the third review of Pakistan’s Extended Fund Facility (EFF) arrangement and the second review of the Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF). The talks moved online on March 3 after US and Israel illegally attacked Iran and are scheduled to conclude on Wednesday.

Due to the unpredictable geopolitical situation and resulting economic uncertainties, a significant portion of the discussions regarding next year’s budget will now be rescheduled to sometime in May, informed sources said.

Published in Dawn, March 11th, 2026

Follow Dawn Business on X, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
IMF Loan
Business

Khaleeq Kiani is an Islamabad-based reporter for Dawn, specializing in political economy, governance, business, finance, macroeconomics and energy. He can be found on X at @khaleeqkiani.

Khaleeq Kiani

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Token austerity
Updated 11 Mar, 2026

Token austerity

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s announcement of ‘austerity’ measures in response to the fuel crisis triggered...
Lebanon on fire
11 Mar, 2026

Lebanon on fire

WHILE the entire Gulf region has become an active warzone, repercussions of this conflict have spread to the...
Canine crisis
11 Mar, 2026

Canine crisis

KARACHI’S stray dog crisis requires urgent attention. Feral canines can cause serious and lasting physical and...
Iran’s new leader
Updated 10 Mar, 2026

Iran’s new leader

The position is the most powerful in Iran, bringing together clerical authority and political and ideological leadership.
National priorities
10 Mar, 2026

National priorities

EVEN as the country faces heightened risks of attacks from actual terrorists, an anti-terrorism court in Rawalpindi...
Silenced march
10 Mar, 2026

Silenced march

ON the eve of International Women’s Day, Islamabad Police detained dozens of Aurat March activists who had ...
Dawn News English
Subscribe