Strengthening tax and infrastructure financing systems: Punjab Assembly body on finance recommends two amendment bills

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published March 11, 2026 Updated March 11, 2026 10:03am
Punjab Assembly is seen this File photo. — APP/File
LAHORE: The Punjab Assembly’s Standing Committee on Finance on Tuesday unanimously recommended two important amendment bills aimed at strengthening the province’s tax and infrastructure financing systems.

The meeting was chaired by MPA Mohsin Ayub Khan. Committee members Ms Riffat Abbasi, Tanveer Aslam, Falak Sher Awan, Faisal Akram and Rana Muhammad Arshad, attended the session.

Representatives of the administrative department, officials of the law department and the Assembly Secretariat also participated in the proceedings. During the meeting, the committee reviewed two legislative proposals — the Punjab Sales Tax on Services (Amendment) Bill, 2026 and the Punjab Infrastructure Development Cess (Amendment) Bill, 2026.

The first bill seeks to facilitate the authority in performing its procedural responsibilities more effectively under the sales tax regime on services, while the second aims to strengthen the infrastructure-related tax system, bring more clarity in tax matters through coordination with the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and enable the collection of a revised infrastructure cess in line with mechanisms already implemented in other provinces.

After detailed deliberations, the committee unanimously recommended both bills.

The chairman and members appreciated the efforts of the departments concerned and emphasised that strengthening the financial system and improving the regulatory framework are essential for infrastructure development and effective revenue generation in the province.

In a separate development, the Public Accounts Committee-I chaired by MPA Iftikhar Hussain Chhachhar undertook audit paras relating to the Housing, Urban Development & Public Health Engineering Department, its attached departments and autonomous bodies.

The audit paras are related to non-completion of work at the risk and expense of the contractor, non-recovery of building permit surcharge and other related issues.

Over-payment due to the application of higher rates for earthwork, undue financial benefit due to the non-obtaining of additional performance security, over-payment due to allowing secured advance on composite rates, and over-payment beyond the agreed percentage of the contract cost were also discussed.

The committee directed the department to take immediate steps to ensure the recovery of all out standing dues mentioned in the audit paras and to resolve the outstanding issues mentioned in the observations without delay.

