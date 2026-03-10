US designates Afghanistan ‘State Sponsor of Wrongful Detention’, questions UN mission funding

WASHINGTON: The United States on Monday designated Afghanistan as a “State Sponsor of Wrongful Detention”, with Secretary of State Marco Rubio accusing the Taliban of using hostage-taking as leverage against Washington.

“Today, I am designating Afghanistan as a State Sponsor of Wrongful Detention,” Rubio said in a statement issued on Monday evening.

He alleged that the Taliban “continue to use terrorist tactics, kidnapping individuals for ransom or to seek policy concessions,” calling such actions “despicable tactics” that “need to end”.

Warning Americans against travel to Afghanistan, Rubio said: “It is not safe for Americans to travel to Afghanistan because the Taliban continues to unjustly detain our fellow Americans and other foreign nationals.”

He also demanded the immediate release of US nationals in Afghan custody. “The Taliban needs to release Dennis Coyle, Mahmoud Habibi, and all Americans unjustly detained in Afghanistan now and commit to cease the practice of hostage diplomacy forever,” he said.

The announcement came as Washington sharpened its criticism of Taliban policies at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), where US Ambassador Mike Waltz questioned continued international engagement and funding levels.

Addressing the UNSC, Waltz said that “in light of the Taliban’s intransigence, we must carefully evaluate the utility of international assistance and engagement in Afghanistan”.

He noted that the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) “is the largest of any special political mission in the world, even after a reduction in its 2026 budget by 15 per cent”.

“This Council must consider carefully the funds we collectively provide for this mission’s budget when the mission’s female national staff are not even able to go into the office to work,” he said, referring to Taliban-imposed restrictions on women.

Citing a reported $1 billion humanitarian funding shortfall, Waltz added: “I would submit that perhaps the international community would be more willing to fill that shortfall if the Taliban were not excluding half of its own population from basic rights and responsibilities.”

“Colleagues, the United States and dozens and dozens of countries dedicated and devoted billions of dollars, of time, and treasure, and the lives of its citizens to improve Afghanistan’s future,” he said.

“This Council must continue to demand responsible actions from the Taliban. The people of Afghanistan deserve no less.”

There was no immediate response from the Taliban authorities to the US designation or the remarks at the UNSC.