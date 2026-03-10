E-Paper | March 10, 2026

Vietnam urges people to work from home to save fuel as Iran war disrupts supplies

Published March 10, 2026 Updated March 10, 2026 08:20am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

Vietnam’s trade ministry has called on local businesses to encourage their employees to work from home as part of efforts to save on fuel amid supply disruptions and price surges triggered by the Iran war, Reuters reports.

Vietnam has been among the countries hardest hit by fuel disruptions since the US-Israeli war on Iran began, being heavily reliant on energy imports from the Middle East, the government said in a statement on Tuesday, citing a report from the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

Businesses need to “encourage work-from-home when possible to reduce the need for travel and transportation,” the statement said.

Iran Israel War

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Iran’s new leader
10 Mar, 2026

Iran’s new leader

MOVING to fill a vacuum created by the brutal assassination of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran’s Assembly of Experts...
National priorities
10 Mar, 2026

National priorities

EVEN as the country faces heightened risks of attacks from actual terrorists, an anti-terrorism court in Rawalpindi...
Silenced march
10 Mar, 2026

Silenced march

ON the eve of International Women’s Day, Islamabad Police detained dozens of Aurat March activists who had ...
War & deception
Updated 09 Mar, 2026

War & deception

While there is little doubt that Iran is involved in many of the retaliatory attacks, the facts raise suspicions that another player may be at work.
The witness box
09 Mar, 2026

The witness box

IT is often the fear of the courtroom and what may transpire therein that drives many victims of crime, especially...
Asylum applications
09 Mar, 2026

Asylum applications

BRITAIN’S tough immigration posture has again drawn attention to the sharp rise in asylum claims by Pakistani...
Dawn News English
Subscribe