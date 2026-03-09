Iran’s Assembly of Experts has named Mojtaba Khamenei to replace his father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, as the country’s new supreme leader, state media reported, according to Reuters.
The development was also reported by Iran’s Isna news agency on X.
Get the latest news and updates from Dawn
Iran’s Assembly of Experts has named Mojtaba Khamenei to replace his father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, as the country’s new supreme leader, state media reported, according to Reuters.
The development was also reported by Iran’s Isna news agency on X.