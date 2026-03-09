E-Paper | March 09, 2026

Over 800 minority cards distributed among community members in Rawalpindi

Aamir Yasin Published March 9, 2026 Updated March 9, 2026 07:07am
RAWALPINDI: The Punjab government distributed 850 minority cards in Rawalpindi on Sunday for the welfare of the minority community.

A ceremony was held at Viqarun Nisa College for Women Rawalpindi, to distribute minority cards among deserving members of the minority community. The chief guest of the ceremony was PML-N MNA Tahira Aurangzeb, who distributed the cards among deserving persons.

In Rawalpindi, the cards are being distributed in two phases. In phase-I, 850 cards have been distributed so far, while in phase-II, almost 994 cards will be distributed.

Under the programme, eligible households receive Rs10,500 every three months (quarterly) through a digital card or bank transfer to support essential expenses such as food, education and utilities.

Deputy Commissioner Dr Hassan Waqar Cheema told Dawn that the Chief Minister Punjab Minority Card is a welfare initiative launched by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz to provide financial assistance to underprivileged non-Muslim minority communities in Punjab, including Christians, Hindus, Sikhs and others.

Punjab government welfare scheme to offer quarterly financial aid to underprivileged minority families

“The programme offers quarterly financial aid of Rs10,500 to eligible families, aiming to enhance their socio-economic conditions. This initiative reflects the Punjab government’s commitment to fostering inclusivity and supporting minority communities,” he said.

Meanwhile, speaking at the ceremony, PML-N MNA Tahira Aurangzeb said that the Punjab government was taking practical steps for the protection of the rights of minority communities and their welfare.

She said that the aim of the Minority Card Scheme was to provide financial assistance to deserving families and make them economically strong so that they could lead a better life.

She said that regular financial assistance was being provided to the deserving families registered under this scheme. Through this card, the government will provide financial assistance of about Rs10,500 to deserving families every three months so that they can meet their basic needs in a better way.

She further said that the Punjab government considers the minority community an equal part of national development and that various programmes were being launched for their welfare.

The Minority Card Scheme is also an important link in this chain through which financial support is being provided to thousands of deserving families, and its scope will be further expanded in the future.

Deputy Coordinator Punjab Kashif Yousaf, former member Cantonment Board Pervaiz Sutra, Kashif Bhatti, Younis Aftab Sindhu, Dawood Iftikhar, Faisal Sindhu and Asif Mattoo, along with others, also attended the ceremony.

Published in Dawn, March 9th, 2026

