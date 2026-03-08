E-Paper | March 08, 2026

Industry questions fuel price surge despite ‘old stocks’ amid Middle East conflict

Published March 8, 2026 Updated March 8, 2026 10:45am
Though Pakistan is not part of the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, it is the first victim in the region as the government raised oil prices while the high-cost oil is still at sea; the 28-day stocks are being sold at prices yet to reach consumers.

India kept petrol and diesel prices stable despite global price spikes, but LPG prices were increased. The Indian government has so far managed high import costs for crude.

Trade and business people are disappointed with the sudden jump in oil and diesel prices by Rs55 per litre, while ordinary citizens were highly concerned about the ripple effects of this oil price hike.

“The easiest way to extract money is to bomb the common citizens and destroy the already ailing economy,” said Syed Shakil, a textile industry worker.

He said the textile industry was facing tough times and could face the most difficult times in the wake of the Middle East war.

Iran Israel War

