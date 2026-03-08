Sri Lanka hospital releases 22 rescued Iranian sailors

Sri Lanka has discharged from hospital 22 Iranian sailors who were plucked from life rafts after their warship was sunk by a US submarine, reports AFP.

The sailors were treated at Karapitiya Hospital in the southern port city of Galle since Wednesday after the IRIS Dena was torpedoed just outside Sri Lanka’s territorial waters.

“Another 10 are still undergoing treatment,” a medical officer at the hospital told AFP.

He said the bodies of 84 Iranians retrieved from the Indian Ocean were also at the hospital.

Those discharged from hospital overnight had been taken to a beach resort in the same district.