New Delhi continues importing Russian oil

NEW DELHI: An Indian government source said on Saturday that New Delhi was pushing ahead with imports of Russian oil, after a temporary US waiver to import crude from Moscow due to war in the Middle East.

But India insists it did not need Washington’s permission to do so, the source added.

The illegal US-Israel war against Iran and Tehran’s retaliation have upended the world’s energy and transport sectors, causing a surge in global oil prices.

Washington temporarily eased economic sanctions against Russia on Thursday to allow Russian oil stranded at sea to be sold to India.

But India is not dependent on “a short-term waiver” for such purchases, the government source in New Delhi said.

“India has never depended on permission from any country to buy Russian oil,” they added. “India is still importing Russian oil even in February 2026, and Russia is still India’s largest crude oil supplier.”

Washington rolled back a 25 per cent duty on Indian exports in February as part of an interim trade deal after what it described as New Delhi’s “commitment” to stop buying Russian oil.

Published in Dawn, March 8th, 2026