Two die as SUV plunges into Malir river

KARACHI: Two teenage brothers were killed and two others were injured when an SUV fell into the Malir river late on Friday night, police said on Saturday.

Shah Latif Town SHO Mumtaz Marwat said a family was travelling in the vehicle.

Since the main road in Malir City was closed, the family took an alternative route to reach their destination. When they reached Magsi Height, the vehicle fell into the river, causing injuries to four people.

They were taken to a private hospital, where doctors pronounced two of them dead.

