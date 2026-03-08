Jam Saqi remembered

HYDERABAD: Leaders and senior activists of left wing political entities on Saturday paid rich tributes to Comrade Jam Saqi on his eighth death anniversary.
They were speaking at a gathering held in the local press club to mark the occasion. The speakers included Prof Imdad Chandio, Comrade Anwar Panhwar, Sarang Jam, Dr Hameed Soomro, Samar Jatoi, Comrade Jamila Saleh Billu and Comrade Sajjad Zaheer.
They described Jam Saqi as a ‘symbol of political struggle’ against imperialist forces and dictators.
Published in Dawn, March 8th, 2026