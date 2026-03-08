Jam Saqi remembered

HYDERABAD: Leaders and senior activists of left wing political entities on Saturday paid rich tributes to Comrade Jam Saqi on his eighth death anniversary.

They were speaking at a gathering held in the local press club to mark the occasion. The speakers included Prof Imdad Chandio, Com­rade Anwar Panhwar, Sar­ang Jam, Dr Hameed Soo­mro, Samar Jatoi, Comrade Jamila Saleh Billu and Comrade Sajjad Zaheer.

They described Jam Saqi as a ‘symbol of political struggle’ against imperialist forces and dictators.

Published in Dawn, March 8th, 2026