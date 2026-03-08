Ukraine’s Zelenskiy says he spoke to Saudi crown prince

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he had spoken to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman about the situation in Iran and the Middle East and restated Kyiv’s offer to help deal with Iranian drones, Reuters reports.

“Ukraine has been fighting against (Iranian-designed) ‘Shaheds’ for years, and everyone acknowledges that no other country in the world has such experience,” Zelenskiy said on Telegram of his conversation.

“We are ready to help and expect that our people will also receive the necessary support.”