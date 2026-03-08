Iran military warns Azerbaijan to expel Israeli presence

Iran’s military called on its neighbour, Azerbaijan, to “expel the Zionists” from its territory to preserve its security, a day after Baku accused Tehran of plotting attacks on its territory, AFP reports.

“We declare to Iran’s neighbouring country, the Republic of Azerbaijan, as a Muslim country, to expel the Zionists from that country in order to prevent the spread of insecurity in the region and not to endanger the security of its people and Islamic Iran,” a military spokesman said in a statement.