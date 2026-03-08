E-Paper | March 08, 2026

Spain gets last embassy staff out of Tehran: ministry

Published March 8, 2026 Updated March 8, 2026 01:48am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

Spain has evacuated the last of its embassy staff from Tehran, Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares has announced, AFP reports.

The Iranian capital has been targeted again by Israel and the United States with a fresh barrage of air strikes.

“We have just finished successfully evacuating the Spanish embassy in Iran,” Albares posted on X. “The ambassador and essential staff who were still in Tehran have just crossed the border into Azerbaijan and are safe.”

Other embassies in the region and the foreign ministry’s crisis room have been staffing emergency lines around the clock, said Albares.

Official figures say there are less than 200 Spanish nationals in Iran.

Iran Israel War

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Limiting the damage
Updated 07 Mar, 2026

Limiting the damage

Govt plan to revive a range of Covid-era steps reflect a recognition that early restraint can limit disruptive interventions.
Diplomatic option
07 Mar, 2026

Diplomatic option

WITH Operation Ghazab lil Haq underway for over a week now, Pakistan has demonstrated that it can take firm action...
Polio, again
07 Mar, 2026

Polio, again

ANOTHER child has fallen victim to polio, this time in Sindh. The National Institute of Health this week confirmed...
On unstable ground
Updated 06 Mar, 2026

On unstable ground

PAKISTAN’S economic managers repeatedly tout improvements in macroeconomic indicators, including rising foreign...
Divide et impera
06 Mar, 2026

Divide et impera

AS if the high loss of life in Iran, regional escalation and economic turbulence caused by the US-Israeli aggression...
New approach needed
06 Mar, 2026

New approach needed

WITH one World Cup campaign ending in despair, Pakistan began to plan for the start of the cycle of another by...
Dawn News English
Subscribe