Spain gets last embassy staff out of Tehran: ministry

Spain has evacuated the last of its embassy staff from Tehran, Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares has announced, AFP reports.

The Iranian capital has been targeted again by Israel and the United States with a fresh barrage of air strikes.

“We have just finished successfully evacuating the Spanish embassy in Iran,” Albares posted on X. “The ambassador and essential staff who were still in Tehran have just crossed the border into Azerbaijan and are safe.”

Other embassies in the region and the foreign ministry’s crisis room have been staffing emergency lines around the clock, said Albares.

Official figures say there are less than 200 Spanish nationals in Iran.