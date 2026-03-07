E-Paper | March 07, 2026

UAE president says country is well and is no easy prey in first public comments since Iran strikes

Published March 7, 2026 Updated March 7, 2026 09:03pm
The president of the UAE has said his nation is in a time of war but was well and told his enemies it was no easy prey, in his first public comments since Tehran launched missiles at its Gulf neighbour amid US-Israeli strikes on Iran, Reuters reports.

“The UAE has thick skin and bitter flesh — we are no easy prey,” Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who is also ruler of Abu Dhabi, has said in comments, made on Friday when visiting those injured in strikes, aired on Abu Dhabi TV today.

“We will carry out our duty towards our country, our people, and our residents who are also part of our family,” he says.

The UAE, which consists of seven emirates including Dubai, would protect everyone in the country, he said.

