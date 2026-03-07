Former UK Labour party leader urges UK not to be drawn into ‘another illegal war’

Jeremy Corbyn has urged the UK not to be drawn into what he described as “another illegal war” during a protest in London calling for an end to US and Israeli strikes on Iran, Al Jazeera reports.

In a statement read to demonstrators outside the US embassy today, the former Labour leader referenced the mass protests against the 2003 invasion of Iraq, saying many people had opposed that war but were ignored.

“For too long, the UK has blindly followed the US as it indulges in catastrophic interventions around the world,” the statement said. “We are here to defend something different, a foreign policy based on cooperation, equality and sovereignty.”