E-Paper | March 07, 2026

India captain excited for T20 World Cup final against NZ

Published March 7, 2026 Updated March 7, 2026 07:58pm
comments
Whatsapp Channel

The best way to deal with pressure is to embrace it, India captain Suryakumar Yadav reminded his teammates ahead of tomorrow’s final of the T20 World Cup at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Leading the team in the final of a home World Cup was a “special feeling”, and Suryakumar said they were looking forward to the challenge.

“There are nerves, butterflies in the stomach, but as I always say — if there’s no pressure, there’s no fun,” Suryakumar tells reporters.

“I’m very excited. All the boys and support staff, and I’m sure all of India is excited for tomorrow.”

Read more here.

India’s Hardik Pandya (L) celebrates with his captain Suryakumar Yadav after taking the wicket of England’s Phil Salt during the 2026 ICC Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup semi-final match between India and England at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 5, 2026.. — AFP
India’s Hardik Pandya (L) celebrates with his captain Suryakumar Yadav after taking the wicket of England’s Phil Salt during the 2026 ICC Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup semi-final match between India and England at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 5, 2026.. — AFP
T20 Worldcup 2026

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Limiting the damage
Updated 07 Mar, 2026

Limiting the damage

Govt plan to revive a range of Covid-era steps reflect a recognition that early restraint can limit disruptive interventions.
Diplomatic option
07 Mar, 2026

Diplomatic option

WITH Operation Ghazab lil Haq underway for over a week now, Pakistan has demonstrated that it can take firm action...
Polio, again
07 Mar, 2026

Polio, again

ANOTHER child has fallen victim to polio, this time in Sindh. The National Institute of Health this week confirmed...
On unstable ground
Updated 06 Mar, 2026

On unstable ground

PAKISTAN’S economic managers repeatedly tout improvements in macroeconomic indicators, including rising foreign...
Divide et impera
06 Mar, 2026

Divide et impera

AS if the high loss of life in Iran, regional escalation and economic turbulence caused by the US-Israeli aggression...
New approach needed
06 Mar, 2026

New approach needed

WITH one World Cup campaign ending in despair, Pakistan began to plan for the start of the cycle of another by...
Dawn News English
Subscribe