India captain excited for T20 World Cup final against NZ

The best way to deal with pressure is to embrace it, India captain Suryakumar Yadav reminded his teammates ahead of tomorrow’s final of the T20 World Cup at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Leading the team in the final of a home World Cup was a “special feeling”, and Suryakumar said they were looking forward to the challenge.

“There are nerves, butterflies in the stomach, but as I always say — if there’s no pressure, there’s no fun,” Suryakumar tells reporters.

“I’m very excited. All the boys and support staff, and I’m sure all of India is excited for tomorrow.”

