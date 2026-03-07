Iran Guards say targeted ‘separatist groups’ in Iraq’s Kurdistan

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards have said they targeted “separatist groups” in Iraq’s Kurdistan region, AFP reports.

An official from an exiled opposition group in Kurdistan told AFP that drones struck positions belonging to three Iranian Kurdish parties without causing casualties.

The Revolutionary Guards said in a statement carried by Tasnim news agency that “three locations of separatist groups in the Iraqi region (of Kurdistan) were hit… this morning”.

“If separatist groups in the region make any move against Iran’s territorial integrity, we will crush them,” the IRGC added.