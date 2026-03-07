Israel claims it destroyed 16 Iranian aircraft

The Israeli military claims it has destroyed 16 aircraft belonging to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ (IRGC) Quds Force, which is tasked with carrying out operations beyond Iran’s borders, during overnight attacks on Tehran, Al Jazeera reports.

In a statement, the Israeli army has claimed its air force carried out a “broad wave of attacks” across the Iranian capital, including strikes on Mehrabad Airport.

The military claims the airport was used by the Quds Force as a hub to transfer weapons and money to armed groups across the Middle East, including Lebanon’s Hezbollah.

The claims could not immediately be independently verified and there has not been any immediate comment from Iranian authorities.