Fear grips Landi Kotal as more mortar shells fired from Afghanistan

Published March 7, 2026 Updated March 7, 2026 06:37pm
Fear and panic have gripped the residents of Khyber district’s Landi Kotal as more mortar shells fired from Afghanistan side landed in different parts of the region.

Residents in Landi Kotal said that it was the third consecutive night that they had not slept well due to intense cross-border artillery firing and fear of being targeted.

Officials said that at least two shells each fell in open compounds in Bacha Maina, Adalkhad, Loe Shalman and Wali Khel areas, as well as near Hamza Baba Mausoleum.

An office of a customs clearing agent was partially damaged when it was hit by an artillery shell in Torkham overnight.

Jamshed Khan, a resident of Zargaran Kali, said that women and children of their locality were the most affected as they could not move out of their houses despite repeated artillery shelling and the noise of mortars flying overhead at night.

He said that the situation during the day was comparatively better, but nights were the most disturbing and scary.

Pak Afghan clashes

