Dozens of protesters in London call for end to US-Israeli attacks on Iran

More than 100 protesters have gathered in Millbank, central London, for a demonstration calling for the end of US and Israeli attacks on Iran, Al Jazeera reports.

Several tents have been installed by charities and action groups on the street by Victoria Tower Gardens next to Westminster, with protesters giving out signs, leaflets and merchandise.

Action groups, including the Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament (CND), Stop the War, Palestine Solidarity Campaign, Muslim Association of Britain, Palestinian Forum in Britain and Friends of Al-Aqsa, will lead a march to the US Embassy.

The Metropolitan Police has imposed conditions requiring protesters to stay on designated routes and finish their post-march rallies by 5pm local time (17:00 GMT).