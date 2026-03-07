Iran will be hit ‘very hard’ today, says Trump

US President Donald Trump has said that Iran will be “hit very hard” today, Reuters reports.

“Today Iran will be hit very hard! Under serious consideration for complete destruction and certain death, because of Iran’s bad behaviour, are areas and groups of people that were not considered for targeting up until this moment in time,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

“Iran, which is being beat to hell, has apologised and surrendered to its Middle East neighbours, and promised that it will not shoot at them anymore,” he said.