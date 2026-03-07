E-Paper | March 07, 2026

Sri Lanka to treat Iranian sailors according to ‘international law’

Published March 7, 2026 Updated March 7, 2026 03:17pm
Sri Lanka will treat Iranian sailors rescued from a torpedoed frigate according to international law, a minister said Saturday, following reports Washington was pressuring Colombo to not repatriate them, reports AFP.

Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath told a conference in New Delhi that Sri Lanka was caring for 32 sailors from the Iranian frigate IRIS Dena under Colombo’s international treaty obligations.

The frigate was sunk by a US submarine on Wednesday just off Sri Lanka’s southern coast.

Sri Lanka sent its navy to rescue survivors and recover 84 bodies.
Asked if Colombo was under pressure from the US to not repatriate the Iranians, Herath did not answer directly.

“We have taken all the steps according to international laws,” Herath said.

Sri Lanka also provided safe haven to a second Iranian warship, the IRIS Bushehr, and evacuated its 219 crew a day after the Dena was torpedoed.
The ship was taken to Trincomalee on Sri Lanka’s northeast coast after reporting engine problems.

