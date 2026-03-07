FM Dar discusses regional stability with UAE counterpart during phone call

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar held a phone call with UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan to discuss the evolving regional situation.

During the discussion, both leaders exchanged views on developments in the region and emphasised the critical importance of maintaining peace and stability.

Dar expressed concern over recent attacks in the region, including those affecting the UAE, and conveyed Pakistan’s steadfast solidarity with the UAE and its people.