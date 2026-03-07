Israel military strikes south and east Lebanon, claims Hezbollah commanders killed

Israel’s military has said it struck alleged Hezbollah targets in Lebanon’s south and east, claiming it killed commanders from the Lebanese armed group and hit command centres, according to AFP.

The Israeli military claimed it had “completed an additional wave of strikes targeting rocket launchers, weapons storage facilities, and additional military sites belonging to the Hezbollah terrorist organisation in various areas in southern Lebanon and in the Beqaa valley”.

“Additionally, yesterday, commanders of Hezbollah’s ‘Radwan Force’ and two ‘Radwan Force’ command centres were struck in the area of Majdal Sel, in southern Lebanon”, the military added, without identifying casualties from Hezbollah’s elite fighting unit.