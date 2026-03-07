E-Paper | March 07, 2026

India raises cooking gas prices as Iran war hits supply

Published March 7, 2026 Updated March 7, 2026 02:23pm
Empty Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders are seen at a gas distribution centre in Dujana village in India on Oct 7, 2015. — Reuters/File
Empty Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders are seen at a gas distribution centre in Dujana village in India on Oct 7, 2015. — Reuters/File
comments
Whatsapp Channel

Indian companies have raised the prices of LPG, mostly used as a cooking fuel, for the first time in about a year, as global prices surge with the US-Israel war on Iran disrupting supplies from the Middle East, Reuters reports.

Indian Oil Corp, the country’s top refiner and LPG seller, has increased the prices of a 14.2-kg LPG cylinder in Delhi by 7pc to 913 rupees ($9.93), according to its website.

State refiners IOC, Bharat Petroleum Corp and Hindustan Petroleum Corp raised prices in tandem.

India, the world’s second-biggest importer of LPG, last year consumed 33.15 million metric tons of cooking gas, a mixture of propane and butane, with imports accounting for about two-thirds of LPG consumption.

Middle Eastern LPG accounts for 85pc to 90pc of those imports.

Empty Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders are seen at a gas distribution centre in Dujana village in India on Oct 7, 2015. — Reuters/File
Empty Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders are seen at a gas distribution centre in Dujana village in India on Oct 7, 2015. — Reuters/File
Iran Israel War

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Limiting the damage
Updated 07 Mar, 2026

Limiting the damage

WITH looming energy shortages due to the US-Israel war on Iran, the government has revived a range of Covid-era...
Diplomatic option
07 Mar, 2026

Diplomatic option

WITH Operation Ghazab lil Haq underway for over a week now, Pakistan has demonstrated that it can take firm action...
Polio, again
07 Mar, 2026

Polio, again

ANOTHER child has fallen victim to polio, this time in Sindh. The National Institute of Health this week confirmed...
On unstable ground
Updated 06 Mar, 2026

On unstable ground

PAKISTAN’S economic managers repeatedly tout improvements in macroeconomic indicators, including rising foreign...
Divide et impera
06 Mar, 2026

Divide et impera

AS if the high loss of life in Iran, regional escalation and economic turbulence caused by the US-Israeli aggression...
New approach needed
06 Mar, 2026

New approach needed

WITH one World Cup campaign ending in despair, Pakistan began to plan for the start of the cycle of another by...
Dawn News English
Subscribe