Emirates resumes operations, tells passengers with ‘confirmed bookings’ to proceed to airport

Emirates has stated that it has resumed operations, telling passengers with “confirmed bookings for this afternoon’s flight” to proceed to the airport.

“This includes customers transiting in Dubai, if their connecting flight is also operating,” the airline noted.

The airline said its recent statement about suspending all operations to and from Dubai airport was “no longer current and has been deleted to avoid causing unnecessary confusion”.

“Emirates continues to monitor the situation, and we will develop our operational schedule accordingly,” the UAE carrier said.