India let Iran warship dock the day US sank another off Sri Lanka, officials say

Published March 7, 2026 Updated March 7, 2026 01:54pm
Reuters reports that India has allowed an Iranian warship to dock as a humanitarian gesture, according to Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.*

The Lavan docked at India’s southern port of Kochi on Wednesday, the same day the US submarine struck Iranian navy frigate Dena, after an urgent request from Tehran, an Indian government source told Reuters.

The Lavan — an amphibious landing vessel, according to the US Naval Institute’s online news site — and two other ships “were coming in for a fleet review and then they got, in a way, caught on the wrong side of the events,” Jaishankar told the annual Raisina Dialogue event.

“I think we really approached it from the point of view of humanity, of other than whatever the legal issues were,” he said. “I think we did the right thing.”

India’s Minister for External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar speak at an event in New Delhi, India on Oct 5, 2024. — India Ministry of External Affairs YouTube/File
